Dollar Rises Amid Oil Surge and Anticipated Fed Rate Hike

The U.S. dollar surged ahead of a highly anticipated Federal Reserve interest rate hike this week, driven by escalating oil prices and soaring Treasury yields. The benchmark 10-year Treasury yield hit a record 5.0266% in Asian markets, marking its highest point since 2007.

Pressure from geopolitical tensions in the Gulf, such as Yemen's attacks on Saudi Arabia, contributed to oil prices peaking at $107 per barrel, further influencing expectations for the Fed's rate decision. The market now perceives Wednesday's rate hike as almost certain, with a 93% probability according to the CME FedWatch tool.

Amidst this economic turbulence, the Euro and Yen hovered near their recent lows, while the Australian and New Zealand dollars also trended downward. Analysts forewarn that the dollar's continued strength hinges on additional Fed policy tightening, against a backdrop of heightened inflation and economic uncertainty.