Market Jitters: Bond Yields Surge Amid Geopolitical Tensions and Economic Uncertainty

Global markets are experiencing turbulence as bond yields surge and geopolitical tensions mount. The benchmark 10-year U.S. Treasury yields reached their highest point since 2007, surpassing 5.0210%. This climb comes amid heightened investor anxiety brought on by rising oil prices and upcoming central bank meetings in the U.S. and Japan.

In the Middle East, Yemen's Iran-aligned Houthis launched attacks on Saudi Arabia, with the Kingdom attributing the aggression to Iran-backed fighters from Iraq. This conflict threatens to disrupt up to 4% of global oil supply, further unsettling markets. Concurrently, crude oil prices continued to climb, exacerbating fears of escalating inflation and interest rate hikes.

Asian markets extended losses amid concerns over AI development, with MSCI's Asia-Pacific index, excluding Japan, declining by 0.8%. The U.S. and European markets showed mixed results, with slight fluctuations in futures trading. Meanwhile, the U.S. dollar strengthened against multiple currencies, while cryptocurrencies experienced a downturn.