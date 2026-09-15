Ethiopia Moves to Close Labour Gaps in Its Coffee Export Economy

Ethiopia is expanding an effort to strengthen labour standards across its coffee value chain, linking workplace conditions with productivity, wage dialogue and the long-term competitiveness of one of the country's most important export sectors.

Two capacity-building trainings organized with the International Labour Organization (ILO) in Hawassa and Arba Minch brought together government representatives, employers, workers' organizations and other coffee-sector stakeholders. The programme will continue in Oromia, extending the initiative across another major coffee-producing region.

Coffee competitiveness begins with workplace conditions

Coffee provides income for rural households and supports a wide network of producers, cooperatives, processors, exporters and workers. The sector's performance depends not only on the quality of its beans, but also on the stability and organization of the labour systems behind production.

Persistent labour challenges complicate this foundation. Low wages, informal and seasonal employment, limited enforcement of labour standards, gaps in labour-inspection capacity, gender wage disparities and weak data on working conditions all affect how the value chain functions.

These problems can leave workers exposed while making it harder for enterprises to build consistent and productive workplaces. Informal arrangements may offer flexibility, but they can also weaken access to contracts, predictable pay, leave, safety protections and channels for resolving disputes.

International expectations are raising the stakes. Buyers and markets are placing greater emphasis on sustainability, traceability, responsible business conduct and human rights due diligence. Coffee businesses increasingly need to demonstrate not only where their products come from, but also whether labour-related risks are being identified and addressed.

The ILO's training initiative connects those concerns to enterprise performance. Labour compliance is not presented solely as a legal obligation. It is also linked to productivity, quality, market preparedness and the ability of businesses to remain sustainable.

Wages are becoming an economic issue

Wage-setting sits at the centre of the programme because income levels shape both workers' living standards and the financial pressures faced by enterprises. Participants examined the distinctions between minimum wages, living wages and adequate wages. They also discussed the relationship between wages, purchasing power, the cost of living, productivity and employment conditions.

Such distinctions can improve the quality of wage discussions. A statutory minimum wage establishes a legal floor, while a living wage relates to the income required for workers and their families to meet basic needs. Adequate wages involve broader considerations concerning economic conditions, work and household welfare.

The coffee sector must manage competing pressures in these discussions. Workers require incomes that support decent living standards, while producers and enterprises must remain viable in a competitive export market. Government institutions have a role in ensuring that wage decisions are informed by credible data and effective dialogue.

The trainings also covered collective bargaining and social dialogue. These mechanisms allow employers, workers and public authorities to negotiate or consult on employment conditions rather than leaving wage decisions disconnected from the realities of workplaces.

Training alone cannot raise wages or resolve disparities. Its value will depend on whether participants use the knowledge to improve wage data, strengthen negotiations and create more effective institutional processes. Outcomes will also depend on the extent to which seasonal, informal, women and young workers are included in future discussions.

From labour law to daily practice

The sessions covered core labour rights under International Labour Standards, including protections against child labour, forced labour and discrimination. Occupational safety and health, freedom of association, and collective bargaining were also included.

Participants reviewed provisions of Ethiopian labour law covering employment contracts, termination, working hours, overtime, leave and protections for young and women workers. Such knowledge is particularly important in sectors where employment arrangements may vary significantly between farms, processing sites and other parts of the value chain.

Productivity and quality formed another part of the training. Participants explored workplace organization through 5S, standard operating procedures, problem-solving and waste reduction.

These tools connect legal compliance to operational performance. Clear procedures can help enterprises organize work, reduce inefficiencies and improve consistency. Safer and better-managed workplaces may also support worker retention and reduce disruptions, although the programme's actual effects will need to be measured after implementation.

The practical format was designed to support follow-through. Case studies, group exercises, experience-sharing and action planning allowed participants to examine challenges within their own institutions and workplaces.

Responsibility remains distributed across the sector. Government agencies and labour inspectors influence enforcement. Employers and processors control workplace practices. Workers' organizations and cooperatives shape representation and dialogue. Producers and rural communities are directly affected by how labour rules are applied.

The real test begins after the training room

The Hawassa and Arba Minch sessions form part of the One ILO Siraye Programme, which brings together different ILO projects and partnerships under a common results framework focused on decent work, productivity, social dialogue, labour-market governance and data systems.

The initiative combines the European Union-funded project on decent work in Ethiopian coffee and horticulture value chains with the BMZ-funded Setting Adequate Wages: A Focus on Agriculture project. One project addresses labour risks, compliance, productivity, quality and institutional capacity across value chains. The other supports evidence-based wage-setting, collective bargaining and stronger wage-setting institutions in agriculture.

The combined approach reflects the complexity of Ethiopia's coffee sector. Labour standards, wages, productivity and market access cannot be managed effectively through isolated interventions. Enterprises may struggle to improve compliance without trained workers and inspectors, while wage dialogue may remain weak without reliable information and representative institutions.

Oromia will provide the next test of whether the model can be extended beyond the initial sessions. A wider rollout could help establish a shared understanding of labour rights and workplace responsibilities across more coffee-producing communities.

Progress should be judged through measurable changes rather than the number of people trained. Relevant indicators would include stronger labour-inspection capacity, improved workplace compliance, better wage information, functioning social-dialogue mechanisms and evidence that enterprises are applying the tools introduced during the programme.