Amid ongoing conflict, Russia hit petrol stations in Kyiv, and Ukraine targeted a Russian oil refinery in renewed energy-focused strikes. This activity persisted irrespective of U.S. President Donald Trump's declaration that the countries had agreed to cease attacks on energy infrastructure.

On Tuesday, Ukraine launched assaults on Russian energy facilities, including an oil refinery in the Samara region and drone production locations in Taganrog and Oryol. President Volodymyr Zelenskiy emphasized Ukraine's response to Russia's continued targeting of its energy sector.

Despite Trump's ceasefire claim, energy warfare persists, underscoring deepening global energy shortages. Russia and Ukraine remain locked in retaliatory attacks affecting critical infrastructure, with little progress toward resolution.