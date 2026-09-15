Why a Stopwatch Cannot Capture a Young Footballer’s Potential

A young footballer's sprint time can catch a coach's attention, but it cannot capture everything that makes a promising player. Research published in Sports, titled "Physical Performance Profiles of Highly Trained U14–U19 Youth Soccer Players: Age-Category Differences and Associations with Maturity Offset," examined how physical performance differed across academy age groups. Researchers Krisztián Havanecz and Ferenc Ihász found clear differences in speed, jumping and endurance, with much smaller differences in movement screening scores and changing direction with a ball.

The findings encourage a thoughtful approach to judging teenage players, whose bodies, training experience and football abilities develop at different rates. Older participants generally performed better in physically demanding tests, but the study did not establish that biological maturity independently explained those advantages after accounting for age and adjusting the statistical analysis.

Inside the Tests of 70 Academy Players

The research involved 70 male players from one football academy system, competing at the highest national youth level in the U14, U15, U16, U17 and U19 categories. Their average age was approximately 15.6 years, and their regular schedules included four or five football sessions each week, depending on age group, plus two strength and conditioning sessions.

Testing took place over two days during the first week of preseason, following a month without structured team training or matches. Researchers measured height, weight, muscle mass and body fat, assessed basic movement patterns, and tested standing long jump distance, 30-metre sprint speed, changes of direction with and without a ball, and endurance through the Yo-Yo Intermittent Recovery Test Level 1.

Biological maturity was estimated using the Mirwald equation, which combines age and body measurements to estimate a player's position relative to peak height velocity-the fastest period of growth in height during adolescence. This "maturity offset" describes an estimated number of years before or after that growth peak; it is not a direct measurement of puberty or a precise developmental timetable for an individual player.

Older Players Had Clear Physical Advantages

The youngest players generally had smaller bodies and less skeletal muscle than the older groups, with average muscle mass increasing from approximately 25.8 kilograms in U14 players to 38 kilograms in U19 players. Height and body weight differed significantly across categories, but body fat percentage showed no difference.

The performance gaps were seen in the sprint results as U14 players averaged 4.80 seconds over 30 metres, compared with 4.21 seconds for U19 players. The youngest group was significantly slower than every older category, and its players also took longer to complete the change-of-direction course without a ball.

Jumping showed a similar pattern, with average standing long jump distances of approximately 201 centimetres in U14 players and 237 centimetres in U19 players. The youngest participants jumped shorter distances than all four older groups, revealing a clear difference in performance on this measure of lower-body explosive power.

Endurance results placed U14 players behind the U16, U17 and U19 groups, with average Yo-Yo test distances of 1,152 metres for U14 and 1,915 metres for U19. U16 players recorded a slightly higher average endurance distance than U19 players, showing that the oldest group did not lead every test.

Adding a Ball Changed the Picture

The age groups showed no difference in the change-of-direction test performed with a ball, despite the clear differences on the course without one. Average completion times with the ball ranged from about 20.09 to 20.92 seconds, suggesting that the physical advantages visible in running tests did not translate into an equally clear advantage during this particular football task.

The authors suggest that ball control and movement coordination may help explain this pattern, because navigating a course with a ball requires more than running speed. The study did not directly establish which skills produced the results, and the absence of a significant difference does not prove that every age group had equal technical ability.

The course followed a predetermined route, so it did not measure how quickly players reacted to an opponent or made decisions during a match. Its findings concern planned changes of direction, rather than the full combination of reactions, anticipation and movement commonly associated with football agility.

Functional Movement Screen assesses basic movement quality through tasks such as squats, lunges and stability exercises, providing information that is distinct from sprint speed, endurance or overall football ability.

Why Coaches Need More Than a Fitness Score

None of the six performance outcomes retained an independent association with maturity offset after that correction. Age remained associated with sprint speed, changes of direction without a ball and endurance in the reported regression models, yet age and estimated maturity were closely related, making their separate contributions difficult to untangle.

The research captured one preseason assessment rather than tracking individual development, and differences could reflect accumulated training experience or characteristics of the particular groups. Only U15–U19 players received a home exercise programme before testing, and U14 players lacked previous experience with the test battery despite receiving practice trials.

The final sample excluded 64 of the original 134 potential participants because complete data were unavailable, creating a possible selection bias. Maturity estimates can contain age-related and individual errors, and body composition measurements could have been affected by hydration and room temperature. Additional jump tests, biomechanical assessments and laboratory testing could provide a fuller picture.

For coaches, the results offer preliminary reference values rather than universal selection standards. Repeated assessments, interpreted alongside growth, previous results, technical skills and tactical understanding, can provide a more useful picture of a player's progress and reduce the risk of giving too much weight to a temporary physical advantage.