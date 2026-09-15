Russia-Ukraine Moratorium on Energy Targets: A Diplomatic Breakthrough

The Kremlin welcomed a U.S. proposal for a ceasefire on energy infrastructure attacks between Russia and Ukraine, amidst calls for lifting sanctions on Russian energy supplies. This follows a statement by President Donald Trump confirming mutual agreement on sparing energy targets.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 15-09-2026 15:53 IST | Created: 15-09-2026 15:53 IST
Russia-Ukraine Moratorium on Energy Targets: A Diplomatic Breakthrough
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The Kremlin expressed support on Tuesday for a U.S. proposal recommending a mutual ceasefire agreement between Russia and Ukraine regarding attacks on each other's energy infrastructure. This initiative is seen as a step towards reducing hostilities in the region.

President Donald Trump announced on Monday that both nations had reached an agreement to refrain from targeting each other's energy resources, marking a significant development in the ongoing conflict.

Despite this progress, Russia continues to call for the removal of what it deems 'illegal' sanctions imposed on its energy supplies, highlighting ongoing tensions and negotiations in the geopolitical landscape.

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