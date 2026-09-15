Senegal and Eni Forge Strategic Pathway in Offshore Oil Exploration

Senegal and Italian oil company Eni have formalized an agreement to explore five offshore blocks, as part of Senegal's bid to rejuvenate its oil and gas sector, the country's energy minister confirmed on Tuesday.

The memorandum of understanding will see Eni undertake comprehensive geological and geophysical studies entirely at its own cost. The focus will be on blocks SN01M, SN02M, SN03M, SN07M, and SN40M, with the objective of enhancing geological knowledge in these areas.

According to statements from Energy Minister El Hadji Abdourahmane Diouf, this initiative is a crucial element of Senegal's broader strategy to attract local and international investors to its sedimentary basin, which will involve offering up to 109 additional blocks. The national oil company, Petrosen, is set to play an instrumental role in the basin's development.