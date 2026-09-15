Dollar Surges Amid Rising Oil Prices and Fed Rate Hike Expectations

The U.S. dollar appreciated near a two-week high due to rising oil prices and anticipation of a Federal Reserve interest rate increase. Stock market volatility and AI sector concerns further supported the dollar. A Fed rate hike is nearly certain, with additional market movements expected following central bank decisions.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 15-09-2026 07:26 IST | Created: 15-09-2026 07:26 IST
Dollar Surges Amid Rising Oil Prices and Fed Rate Hike Expectations
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

The U.S. dollar climbed to a near two-week high on Tuesday, driven by rising oil prices and heightened Treasury yields. This movement reinforced forecasts of an imminent Federal Reserve interest rate hike, adding pressure to global markets.

In addition, the dollar gained strength as risk appetite diminished following declines in stock markets, particularly in AI-related shares. Concerns about potential threats prompted calls for slower AI development, impacting investor sentiment.

Anticipation of central bank decisions, including a likely Bank of Japan rate hike, has contributed to market volatility. While the euro and sterling weakened against the dollar, oil prices surged amidst geopolitical tensions, impacting inflation expectations.

TRENDING

1
China's Xiangshan Forum: Navigating Global Security in a Tense Asian Theater

China's Xiangshan Forum: Navigating Global Security in a Tense Asian Theater

Global
2
Oil and Conflict: The Mideast Tension Impact

Oil and Conflict: The Mideast Tension Impact

Global
3
Historic Spotlight: Ben Shelton Breaks Barriers at U.S. Open

Historic Spotlight: Ben Shelton Breaks Barriers at U.S. Open

Global
4
EPA Moves to Repeal Carbon Pollution Standards Amid G20 Meeting

EPA Moves to Repeal Carbon Pollution Standards Amid G20 Meeting

Global

PERSPECTIVES AND INSIGHTS

Open Markets, Dirty Growth? Institutions Determine Globalization’s Climate Cost

Ghana’s Growth Engine Is Running on More Inputs, Not Greater Efficiency

Who Controls AI’s Conscience? The Power Behind Claude’s Moral Code

The Food Industry’s AI Opportunity Is Bigger Than Automation

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback

Use this form for editorial or site feedback. We usually reply within 2 to 3 working days.

By submitting, you agree that we may use your email address to respond.

Subscribe to our Newsletter  

STANDARDS & POLICIES

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse
Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2026