Dollar Surges Amid Rising Oil Prices and Fed Rate Hike Expectations

The U.S. dollar climbed to a near two-week high on Tuesday, driven by rising oil prices and heightened Treasury yields. This movement reinforced forecasts of an imminent Federal Reserve interest rate hike, adding pressure to global markets.

In addition, the dollar gained strength as risk appetite diminished following declines in stock markets, particularly in AI-related shares. Concerns about potential threats prompted calls for slower AI development, impacting investor sentiment.

Anticipation of central bank decisions, including a likely Bank of Japan rate hike, has contributed to market volatility. While the euro and sterling weakened against the dollar, oil prices surged amidst geopolitical tensions, impacting inflation expectations.