Morning Chaos: Train Services Disrupted by Sabotage in the Netherlands
Suspected sabotage caused major disruptions in train services across central and northern Netherlands. Objects placed on the tracks led to network failures, affecting several level crossings and road traffic. ProRail is working to clear the objects and restore safe conditions but has not specified a timeline for restoring services.
In a significant disruption on Tuesday morning, train services across central and northern parts of the Netherlands were thrown into disarray due to suspected sabotage, according to Dutch rail operator ProRail.
ProRail reported that objects placed on the tracks caused network-wide failures, affecting multiple level crossings and road traffic. The incident occurred during the morning rush hour, compounding the impact on commuters.
While ProRail staff are diligently working to remove the objects and restore safety, the operator has not provided a timeline for when normal service might resume.