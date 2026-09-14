EU's Arctic Strategy Call

The European Union is being urged to adopt a more strategic and proactive role in the Arctic region. In a joint statement issued on Monday, twelve EU member states highlighted this priority.

Among the signatories of this call for action are influential nations such as Germany, France, and the Netherlands. Their combined voices emphasize the significance of the Arctic's challenges and opportunities.

The statement underscores the necessity for the EU to engage more vigorously in the geopolitical and environmental landscape of the Arctic, a testament to its growing importance in global affairs.