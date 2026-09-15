Zverev's Redemption & Bears' Historic Victory Highlight Sports Headlines

In a gripping showdown, top seed Alexander Zverev overcame previous US Open setbacks by defeating American Ben Shelton 6-3 7-6(2) 5-7 6-2 in Sunday's final. The victory marks a significant redemption arc for the German who has displayed great resolve since his breakthrough at Roland Garros in June.

In NFL action, the Chicago Bears made history by securing a 59-37 win over the Carolina Panthers in a high-scoring Week 1 opener. Quarterback Caleb Williams showcased his prowess by throwing two touchdown passes and running for two more, with D'Andre Swift and Kyle Monangai also contributing significantly to the Bears' offensive onslaught.

The sports world witnessed remarkable performances this week that have not only entertained fans but also set the stage for an exciting season ahead across tennis and football.