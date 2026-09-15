UN Security Council Convenes on Bab el-Mandeb Strait Tensions

The United Nations Security Council is gearing up for a critical meeting on Tuesday to deliberate on the current situation in the Bab el-Mandeb Strait, as informed by two French diplomats to Reuters.

Initiated by France, the meeting is scheduled for Tuesday afternoon, New York time, according to the diplomats.

The strategic significance of the Bab el-Mandeb Strait, which links the Red Sea to the Gulf of Aden, underscores the urgency and importance of the Security Council's upcoming deliberations.