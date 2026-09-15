UN Security Council Convenes on Bab el-Mandeb Strait Tensions

The United Nations Security Council is set to address rising tensions in the Bab el-Mandeb Strait. The meeting, initiated by France, will occur on Tuesday afternoon in New York. This crucial discussion highlights the strategic importance of the strait and efforts towards enhancing regional stability.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 15-09-2026 13:27 IST | Created: 15-09-2026 13:27 IST
UN Security Council Convenes on Bab el-Mandeb Strait Tensions
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The United Nations Security Council is gearing up for a critical meeting on Tuesday to deliberate on the current situation in the Bab el-Mandeb Strait, as informed by two French diplomats to Reuters.

Initiated by France, the meeting is scheduled for Tuesday afternoon, New York time, according to the diplomats.

The strategic significance of the Bab el-Mandeb Strait, which links the Red Sea to the Gulf of Aden, underscores the urgency and importance of the Security Council's upcoming deliberations.

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