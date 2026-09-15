Diplomatic Dialogue in Minsk: U.S. Envoy Meets with Belarusian Leader

U.S. envoy John Coale, appointed by President Donald Trump, has arrived in Minsk to negotiate the release of political prisoners with President Alexander Lukashenko. The meeting signifies an essential step in diplomatic efforts focused on addressing human rights issues in Belarus, as reported by Lukashenko's administration's Telegram channel.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 15-09-2026 13:36 IST | Created: 15-09-2026 13:36 IST
Diplomatic Dialogue in Minsk: U.S. Envoy Meets with Belarusian Leader

U.S. envoy John Coale, appointed by President Donald Trump, has landed in Minsk to engage in crucial discussions with Belarusian President Alexander Lukashenko.

Coale's mission centers around negotiating the release of political prisoners, a topic of significant concern amid strained U.S.-Belarus relations.

The meeting was confirmed through the Telegram channel of Lukashenko's administration, highlighting the importance of the diplomatic efforts in addressing human rights issues in Belarus.

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