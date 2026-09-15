Market Turbulence: Stocks Decline Amid Rising Yields and Oil Prices

Amid increasing U.S. Treasury yields and energy prices, global stocks continued to decline. Investors are anticipating further interest rate hikes by central banks, especially the Federal Reserve, amid economic growth and fiscal concerns. European and Asian markets also experienced setbacks, with oil and geopolitical tensions influencing market volatility.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 15-09-2026 13:32 IST | Created: 15-09-2026 13:32 IST
Market Turbulence: Stocks Decline Amid Rising Yields and Oil Prices
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Global financial markets experienced a downturn on Tuesday, highlighted by a continued selloff in stocks and U.S. Treasury yields reaching their highest levels since 2007. Concerns over persistently high oil prices, notably above $100, are contributing to fears of an exacerbated energy shock.

Attention has shifted towards the Federal Reserve, where investors are predicting a quarter-point rate increase and potential additional policy tightening, despite Fed Chair Kevin Warsh's reticence on future rate guidance. The MSCI's world stocks index dipped further, alongside declines in European indices.

Asian markets showed mixed results, with tension in the oil sector arising from geopolitical unrest in the Middle East. Central bank rate hike expectations are pushing U.S. and European yields higher, with implications for global currency markets and risk assets.

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