Stocks Weather Bond Market Storm Amid AI and Earnings Boost

U.S. stocks have largely shrugged off the summer bond market turmoil, maintaining their resilience despite a sharp rise in U.S. Treasury and global government bond yields. The S&P 500 remains solid, less than 3% below its August peak, as investors are buoyed by AI-driven profit growth and robust economic performance.

High-growth tech stocks, including Apple and Microsoft, remain near record highs, fueled by the AI boom. Although some chip stocks have seen declines, the expected tightening of the semiconductor supply-demand next year provides optimism. Expert analysts also highlight significant earnings growth for S&P 500 companies, which bolsters market stability.

Small-cap companies, despite sensitivity to higher interest rates, have outperformed larger indices, driven by strong earnings and diverse investor interests beyond high-growth technology. The ongoing geopolitical tensions affecting oil prices and interest rate dynamics have altered the stocks-bonds correlation, but stocks continue to attract significant investments as bonds lose some of their traditional appeal as a safe haven.