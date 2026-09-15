In a surprising move bridging the political divide, progressive U.S. Senator Bernie Sanders and conservative podcaster Steve Bannon are set to advocate for restrictions on AI systems on Tuesday. Their joint appearance at a Washington gathering underscores bipartisan anxieties over AI's threat to humanity.

Fears about AI were heightened after Anthropic researcher Jacob Coxon cited existential risks as a reason for his resignation. AI stocks slumped globally as industry leaders urged a slowdown in the technology's advancement. Bannon has criticized President Trump for his insufficient regulation approach and advocated for state-implemented AI regulations.

President Trump dismissed recent industry concerns, asserting existing protective measures against AI's misuse, while Sanders, joined by AFL-CIO President Liz Shuler and other leaders, plans to push for new legislative initiatives to curb AI development until robust governance is enacted.