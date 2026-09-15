Unlikely Allies Unite Against AI: Sanders and Bannon's Unexpected Alliance

Senator Bernie Sanders and podcaster Steve Bannon will debate AI restrictions at a Washington event, showing bipartisan concern about AI's potential dangers. Alarm follows resignations and stock drops triggered by warnings of AI's existential threats. The event also features labor and evangelical leaders, highlighting diverse worries over AI regulation.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 15-09-2026 15:30 IST | Created: 15-09-2026 15:30 IST
Unlikely Allies Unite Against AI: Sanders and Bannon's Unexpected Alliance
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

In a surprising move bridging the political divide, progressive U.S. Senator Bernie Sanders and conservative podcaster Steve Bannon are set to advocate for restrictions on AI systems on Tuesday. Their joint appearance at a Washington gathering underscores bipartisan anxieties over AI's threat to humanity.

Fears about AI were heightened after Anthropic researcher Jacob Coxon cited existential risks as a reason for his resignation. AI stocks slumped globally as industry leaders urged a slowdown in the technology's advancement. Bannon has criticized President Trump for his insufficient regulation approach and advocated for state-implemented AI regulations.

President Trump dismissed recent industry concerns, asserting existing protective measures against AI's misuse, while Sanders, joined by AFL-CIO President Liz Shuler and other leaders, plans to push for new legislative initiatives to curb AI development until robust governance is enacted.

TRENDING

1
Côte d’Ivoire Pushes to Close Its $6.56 Billion Energy Funding Gap

Côte d’Ivoire Pushes to Close Its $6.56 Billion Energy Funding Gap

Ivory Coast
2
Wrocław’s New Tech Park Wins EIB Backing to Turn Research Into Innovation

Wrocław’s New Tech Park Wins EIB Backing to Turn Research Into Innovation

Poland
3
China's Xiangshan Forum: Navigating Global Security in a Tense Asian Theater

China's Xiangshan Forum: Navigating Global Security in a Tense Asian Theater

Global
4
Oil and Conflict: The Mideast Tension Impact

Oil and Conflict: The Mideast Tension Impact

Global

PERSPECTIVES AND INSIGHTS

From Classroom Grades to Construction Safety: Who Checks AI Errors?

Why a Stopwatch Cannot Capture a Young Footballer’s Potential

Open Markets, Dirty Growth? Institutions Determine Globalization’s Climate Cost

Ghana’s Growth Engine Is Running on More Inputs, Not Greater Efficiency

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback

Use this form for editorial or site feedback. We usually reply within 2 to 3 working days.

By submitting, you agree that we may use your email address to respond.

Subscribe to our Newsletter  

STANDARDS & POLICIES

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse
Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2026