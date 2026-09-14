Trump Downplays AI Concerns, Emphasizes Strong Leadership

President Donald Trump addressed concerns about AI misuse, emphasizing that current U.S. regulatory frameworks are sufficient if paired with strong leadership. AI stocks dropped globally after industry leaders urged a slower development pace. Trump dismissed these concerns, maintaining that AI power should be managed under astute presidential guidance.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 14-09-2026 20:36 IST | Created: 14-09-2026 20:36 IST
Trump Downplays AI Concerns, Emphasizes Strong Leadership
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President Donald Trump addressed AI industry concerns on Monday, asserting that the U.S. already possesses sufficient regulatory measures to handle AI companies. Trump emphasized the role of strong leadership, claiming that a knowledgeable president is the key control for managing AI.

This follows a drop in AI-related stock prices as leaders across the industry called for a deceleration in technology development, citing misuse and potential existential risks. Prominent figures such as Elon Musk and OpenAI's Sam Altman backed a proposal by Anthropic CEO Dario Amodei to slow down AI advancements.

Trump dismissed these concerns, referencing past measures against figures like Amodei to highlight the administration's proactive stance. The president has largely supported AI progress during his second term and plans a meeting with Chinese President Xi Jinping, amid ongoing discussions about international AI risks.

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