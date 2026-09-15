AI Market Turmoil: Leaders Warn of Potential Risks

On Monday, AI-linked stocks took a nosedive globally, following warnings from leaders of major AI companies about the potential existential threats posed by the technology.

This spooked investors, as AI-driven stock market highs were replaced by uncertainty fueled by debt-dependent spending and climbing global bond yields.

Industry heads including Elon Musk of xAI and Sam Altman of OpenAI echo concerns, urging prudence in AI advancement, as figures like Michael Burry label the alarms as overblown, citing ongoing capital investments as proof of continued growth.