AI Market Turmoil: Leaders Warn of Potential Risks

AI-linked stocks experienced a global plunge as industry leaders warned of existential risks posed by artificial intelligence. Concerns over misuse and rising debt have shaken market confidence. Prominent figures like Elon Musk and Sam Altman support calls to decelerate AI progress, while others term these concerns as exaggerated.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 15-09-2026 00:33 IST | Created: 15-09-2026 00:33 IST
AI Market Turmoil: Leaders Warn of Potential Risks

On Monday, AI-linked stocks took a nosedive globally, following warnings from leaders of major AI companies about the potential existential threats posed by the technology.

This spooked investors, as AI-driven stock market highs were replaced by uncertainty fueled by debt-dependent spending and climbing global bond yields.

Industry heads including Elon Musk of xAI and Sam Altman of OpenAI echo concerns, urging prudence in AI advancement, as figures like Michael Burry label the alarms as overblown, citing ongoing capital investments as proof of continued growth.

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