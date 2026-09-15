Navigating Turbulence: Airlines Battle Air Traffic Control Disruptions

Airlines struggling with air traffic control staff shortages are advised to improve their contingency plans to avoid widespread travel disruptions, according to a pilots' union and an aviation consultant. This issue loomed large as U.S. lawmakers geared up to discuss sector reforms on an impending Tuesday session.

Federal Aviation Administration chief Bryan Bedford is scheduled to testify before a U.S. House subcommittee about a $12.5 billion plan to revamp the air traffic control system. The testimony comes on the heels of a government watchdog's concern over budget shortages, with current disruptions already negatively impacting flights in the U.S., Australia, and Britain due to staffing and technology hiccups.

New York's JetBlue Airways reported a significant rise in flight cancellations this summer, particularly hit in the Northeastern U.S. by storms and staff shortages. Concerns were amplified as JetBlue's performance starkly contrasted with competitors, as noted by consultancy Cirium, emphasizing a worsening pattern of cancellations and delays.