Tensions Surge: Russian Strikes Hit Ukrainian Ports and Infrastructure
Russian forces attacked a ferry and tanker at Ukrainian Black Sea ports, claiming they were used for military supply. Additionally, a cargo train in Pivdennyi and railway infrastructure in western Ukraine were targeted, allegedly used for transporting military goods from Europe. Independent verification of these claims is pending.
In a significant escalation, Russian forces conducted strikes on Ukrainian Black Sea ports, targeting a ferry and a tanker. Russia's Defence Ministry claimed the vessels in Chornomorsk and Izmail were supplying the Ukrainian military.
Further heightening tensions, Russia reported hitting a cargo train in the port of Pivdennyi. Attacks continued on railway infrastructure in western Ukraine, with allegations that these routes were used for transporting military supplies from Europe.
Despite these assertions, Reuters has been unable to independently verify the information provided by Russia's Defense Ministry.
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