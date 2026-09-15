Treasury Buybacks Boost U.S. Bond Market Performance
U.S. Treasury Secretary Scott Bessent declared recent buybacks of longer-term U.S. debt successful, as evidenced by strong demand in subsequent auctions. The buybacks were aimed at boosting liquidity and mitigating rising bond yields, which increased government debt servicing costs. Bessent highlighted the positive performance since President Trump took office.
U.S. Treasury Secretary Scott Bessent announced the recent success of Treasury's buybacks of longer-term debt, spotlighting strong demand in two auctions afterward.
The buybacks aimed to enhance liquidity and combat increasing bond yields, impacting the government's debt servicing costs.
Bessent noted, "Since President Trump has come in, the U.S. bond market has been the best performing in the developed world."