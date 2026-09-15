Boeing's 737 MAX Deal Skies Back on Course

Boeing is on the verge of concluding a delayed order for 150 of its 737 MAX jets with Turkish Airlines after resolving a dispute over engine maintenance, according to sources. The deal may be finalized next week, reversing a prior deadlock surrounding maintenance agreements.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 15-09-2026 21:28 IST | Created: 15-09-2026 21:28 IST
Boeing's 737 MAX Deal Skies Back on Course
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Boeing is nearing the finalization of a long-delayed order for 150 of its 737 MAX jets with Turkish Airlines. The high-profile deal was at risk of collapse due to disagreements over engine maintenance, but insiders reveal that a resolution could bring the deal back on track as soon as next week.

The agreement, part of a larger package of 225 jets announced following a meeting between Turkish President Tayyip Erdogan and U.S. President Donald Trump last year, faced hurdles due to Turkish Airlines' demands for an industrial deal on engine upkeep.

Neither Boeing nor CFM, the engine maker co-owned by GE Aerospace and France's Safran, provided comments. Turkish Airlines has not yet responded to requests for a statement.

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