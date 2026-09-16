Tragedy in the Skies: NBC News Helicopter Crash in Chatsworth

An NBC Los Angeles news helicopter crash in Chatsworth resulted in the tragic deaths of three individuals and left a fourth person injured on Tuesday evening. The helicopter, identified as NewsChopper 4, went down during coverage of a nearby vehicle collision.

According to NBC, contact was lost with the aircraft shortly before its crash. The Los Angeles Fire Department reported that four people were assessed at the scene, with three confirmed dead and one taken to a local hospital.

The crash occurred as several TV helicopters, including NBC's, reported on a deadly collision between a Metro bus and passenger vehicle in the same area. The National Transportation Safety Board and Federal Aviation Administration are set to investigate the tragedy.