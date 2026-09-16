The 20th edition of the Aichi-Nagoya Asian Games is set to begin this Saturday, marking a pivotal moment in the multi-sport event's history.

As athletes from across Asia converge in Nagoya, the games serve as a testament to sporting excellence and cultural exchange.

Under the adept compilation of Paras J. Haji and with insights from editor Peter Rutherford, the event underscores the impactful role of sports diplomacy in fostering unity and cooperation.