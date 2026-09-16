From Adversity to Triumph: Avinash Sable's Steeplechase Comeback

Asian Games steeplechase champion Avinash Sable overcame a significant knee injury, self-doubt, and psychological challenges to return to competitive running. Through determination and support from fellow athletes at the SAI centre in Bengaluru, he aims to defend his title and prove his resilience.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 16-09-2026 10:36 IST | Created: 16-09-2026 10:36 IST
From Adversity to Triumph: Avinash Sable's Steeplechase Comeback
Avinash Sable

India's renowned steeplechase champion Avinash Sable faced a daunting road to recovery following a debilitating knee injury that sidelined him for 14 months. The psychological hurdles seemed insurmountable, but with tenacity and support, Sable is charting a comeback.

Growing up in rural hardships, Sable embodied determination, running long distances barefoot and laboring in construction to support his family. These trials, however, did not equate to the emotional and physical challenges of his recovery from surgery.

As Sable regains form, he's focused on defending his Asian Games title and qualifying for additional events. His journey back is driven by the desire to showcase his capabilities to supporters who stood by him during his toughest times.

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