airBaltic's Navigates Chapter 11 to Soar Again

Latvian airline carrier airBaltic enters Chapter 11 bankruptcy in the U.S. to restructure debt and secure €350 million financing. The majority government-owned airline aims to negotiate with creditors for a formal reorganization by June 2027, amidst financial pressure following the Iran war.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 16-09-2026 11:54 IST | Created: 16-09-2026 11:54 IST
airBaltic's Navigates Chapter 11 to Soar Again

Latvian airline airBaltic has secured U.S. court approval to enter Chapter 11 bankruptcy proceedings, a move aimed at restructuring its significant debt. This strategic decision, confirmed by Prime Minister Andris Kulbergs, allows the company to continue operations while it negotiates terms with its creditors.

AirBaltic, predominantly owned by the Latvian government, proactively filed for Chapter 11 due to the financial strain intensified by the Iran conflict. The airline is set to receive a €350 million ($404.1 million) financing commitment, contingent upon court approval, facilitating its reorganization efforts.

The company plans to use this financial lifeline to negotiate with bondholders, aircraft lessors, and other creditors, targeting a completion of its restructuring process by June 2027. The plan includes operating a reduced fleet with lower costs, aligning with airBaltic's long-term business strategy.

TRENDING

1
Côte d’Ivoire Pushes to Close Its $6.56 Billion Energy Funding Gap

Côte d’Ivoire Pushes to Close Its $6.56 Billion Energy Funding Gap

Ivory Coast
2
Wrocław’s New Tech Park Wins EIB Backing to Turn Research Into Innovation

Wrocław’s New Tech Park Wins EIB Backing to Turn Research Into Innovation

Poland
3
Tensions Simmer: Houthi Attacks and Gulf Postponements Stir Middle East

Tensions Simmer: Houthi Attacks and Gulf Postponements Stir Middle East

Global
4
Labour's Lead: Election Drama in New Zealand's Political Landscape

Labour's Lead: Election Drama in New Zealand's Political Landscape

Global

PERSPECTIVES AND INSIGHTS

Why Women-Led Cooperatives Could Become Asia’s Missing Link in Last-Mile Climate Adaptation

Can China Reverse Its Groundwater Crisis Before Water Stress Threatens Food and Growth?

Can Mongolia Turn Its Educated Youth Into a Powerful Engine for Jobs and Economic Growth?

Hunger, Illness and the Limits of Cash: Lessons From South Africa

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback

Use this form for editorial or site feedback. We usually reply within 2 to 3 working days.

By submitting, you agree that we may use your email address to respond.

Subscribe to our Newsletter  

STANDARDS & POLICIES

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse
Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2026