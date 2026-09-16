airBaltic's Navigates Chapter 11 to Soar Again
Latvian airline carrier airBaltic enters Chapter 11 bankruptcy in the U.S. to restructure debt and secure €350 million financing. The majority government-owned airline aims to negotiate with creditors for a formal reorganization by June 2027, amidst financial pressure following the Iran war.
Latvian airline airBaltic has secured U.S. court approval to enter Chapter 11 bankruptcy proceedings, a move aimed at restructuring its significant debt. This strategic decision, confirmed by Prime Minister Andris Kulbergs, allows the company to continue operations while it negotiates terms with its creditors.
AirBaltic, predominantly owned by the Latvian government, proactively filed for Chapter 11 due to the financial strain intensified by the Iran conflict. The airline is set to receive a €350 million ($404.1 million) financing commitment, contingent upon court approval, facilitating its reorganization efforts.
The company plans to use this financial lifeline to negotiate with bondholders, aircraft lessors, and other creditors, targeting a completion of its restructuring process by June 2027. The plan includes operating a reduced fleet with lower costs, aligning with airBaltic's long-term business strategy.
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