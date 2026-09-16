U.S. and Vietnam: Strategic Deals on the Horizon

U.S. and Vietnamese companies are gearing up to reveal a series of commercial agreements next week, spanning energy, technology, aviation, and finance sectors, according to informed sources. This development coincides with an official visit to New York by Vietnam's leader, To Lam, where a business conference will be held.

The anticipated agreements are part of Vietnam's strategic efforts to ease tensions with Washington over potential tariffs. Internal documents suggest nearly 29 deals might be unveiled, underscoring the growing economic ties. Notable expected collaborations include Murphy Oil and Chevron with Petrovietnam, and ExxonMobil with Vietnam's top refinery firm.

In the aviation sector, Vietjet is expected to announce significant plane leasing deals as well as a groundbreaking satellite internet services agreement with SpaceX. Meanwhile, telecom and tech agreements involving Qualcomm and Meta are also anticipated. The trip marks a pivotal moment in U.S.-Vietnam relations, albeit with an uncertain meeting with President Trump.