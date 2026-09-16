German Lawmaker Advocates Gasoline Tax Reduction

Senior German conservative lawmaker Thorsten Frei has proposed lowering the sales tax on gasoline as a logical step in implementing energy price-relief measures.

Frei, who is a close confidante of Chancellor Friedrich Merz, shared his views on Wednesday with broadcasting group RTL/ntv, stressing the urgency of these measures.

According to Frei, the relief efforts should begin in October, and he identified a reduction in the energy tax on gasoline as an additional consideration.