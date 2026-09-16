German Lawmaker Advocates Gasoline Tax Reduction
Senior German conservative lawmaker Thorsten Frei has suggested that reducing the sales tax on gasoline could be an effective energy price-relief measure. Frei emphasized the need for such measures to take effect by October and considers lowering the energy tax on gasoline as another viable option.
Senior German conservative lawmaker Thorsten Frei has proposed lowering the sales tax on gasoline as a logical step in implementing energy price-relief measures.
Frei, who is a close confidante of Chancellor Friedrich Merz, shared his views on Wednesday with broadcasting group RTL/ntv, stressing the urgency of these measures.
According to Frei, the relief efforts should begin in October, and he identified a reduction in the energy tax on gasoline as an additional consideration.