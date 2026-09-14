AirBaltic Navigates Turbulent Skies: Chapter 11 Filing Amid Iran War Crisis

Latvia's airBaltic has filed for Chapter 11 bankruptcy protection in New York to restructure its debt amid a crisis exacerbated by the Iran war's impact on jet fuel prices. The airline has secured €350 million in financing and plans to cut its workforce while maintaining operations during the court-supervised process.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 14-09-2026 20:28 IST | Created: 14-09-2026 20:28 IST
AirBaltic Navigates Turbulent Skies: Chapter 11 Filing Amid Iran War Crisis

Latvian airline airBaltic has initiated Chapter 11 bankruptcy proceedings in New York, aiming to restructure its substantial debt amid jet fuel price surges caused by the Iran war. The company secured €350 million ($405 million) in financing from lenders, including prominent financial institutions like Barclays and Morgan Stanley.

The CEO, Erno Hilden, informed the press that the funds, which carry a 12% interest rate, are pending court approval. Hilden noted that airBaltic aims to achieve a €44 million profit improvement annually and is engaging with stakeholders to formalize sustainable terms for its financial structure.

Despite the financial hurdles, airBaltic announced that flights would continue as scheduled during the restructuring process, anticipated to be completed by June next year. The airline's strategy includes deferring aircraft deliveries and potential workforce adjustments to streamline operations.

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