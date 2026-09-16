Trump's $5,000 Check Proposal: A Monetary Maelstrom at the Fed

In a dramatic economic landscape, President Trump's proposal to issue $5,000 checks to every American faces a hurdle in Federal Reserve Chair Kevin Warsh. The initiative has sparked debates on its feasibility and impact, especially given the projected $1.2 trillion cost and the lack of clear funding sources.

Despite a lack of congressional support, the administration, spearheaded by Treasury Secretary Scott Bessent, continues to champion the initiative. Warsh, however, cautions against such downturns in monetary policy, emphasizing the lessons from the pandemic's government-funded money supply expansion contributing to inflationary surges.

The Federal Reserve is poised to deliberate on policies this Wednesday, unaffected by speculative political promises. As this unfolds, Warsh's firm stance on monetary control is set to influence the central bank's direction, highlighting his commitment to tackling inflation and financial stability.