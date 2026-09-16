Belarus Releases 25 Prisoners amid Diplomatic Ties

Belarus has freed 25 prisoners, a move publicly announced by Donald Trump's envoy, John Coale, via social media. This development could signal changing international relations.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 16-09-2026 15:09 IST | Created: 16-09-2026 15:09 IST
Belarus Releases 25 Prisoners amid Diplomatic Ties
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Belarus took a significant step on Wednesday by releasing 25 prisoners, a development confirmed by U.S. President Donald Trump's envoy, John Coale.

Coale shared the announcement through a post on the social media platform X, drawing attention to the diplomatic ties between the countries.

Such a gesture might reflect Belarus's evolving international relations stance.

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