Viet Nam Secures $666.74 Million to Boost Trade and Coastal Livelihoods

Farmers moving produce through heavy rain, businesses transporting exports to ports and coastal families earning a living from seafood stand to benefit from three newly approved World Bank projects in Viet Nam. Backed by $666.74 million in loans, the investments will improve vital transport routes, strengthen flood protection and support more sustainable fisheries, connecting infrastructure improvements with the everyday needs of workers, businesses and communities.

The financing comes from the International Bank for Reconstruction and Development, the World Bank Group's lending arm for middle-income governments. Mariam J. Sherman, World Bank Division Director for Viet Nam, Cambodia and Lao PDR, said better transport corridors and urban services can lower business costs and create the conditions for growth and jobs, with these projects also helping the country manage climate risks and use natural resources sustainably.

Hai Phong Connects Port Growth With Flood Protection

In Hai Phong, Viet Nam's principal northern port and third-largest city, a $260.1 million project will build a new section of Ring Road 3 to reduce truck travel time between key locations. For businesses relying on road connections to move agricultural and manufactured exports, shorter journeys can make getting products to market more efficient and help reduce transport costs.

The Hai Phong City Resilience Development Project will expand wastewater treatment and protect the historic city centre from flooding, with more than 311,000 residents expected to benefit. Approved on September 4, 2026, the investment brings together improvements to freight movement and essential urban services, with construction expected to employ approximately 10,700 casual workers and 2,300 professionals.

Safer Mekong Roads Keep Farmers Connected to Markets

Heavy rainfall can make dependable transport especially important for farmers who need to get their goods to buyers, and the Mekong Resilient Regional Connectivity Project will rehabilitate 251 kilometres of key highways to international road safety standards. The work will provide reliable, year-round connections for 856,800 direct users, helping communities maintain access to markets during difficult weather.

Approved on September 9, 2026, the $251.12 million project is expected to generate approximately 10,900 construction jobs annually. Better road conditions and more dependable routes will support the movement of agricultural goods through the Mekong Delta, giving farmers and businesses stronger connections to the wider trade network that carries Viet Nam's products to market.

Modern Fishing Ports Support Coastal Families

Fishing and aquaculture communities across the North, Central and Mekong Delta regions will receive support through the $155.52 million Sustainable Fisheries Development Project, approved on September 14, 2026. The project will modernise nine fishing ports and develop infrastructure and capacity to support sustainable, climate-resilient fishing and aquaculture practices, with improvements expected to raise seafood quality and reduce losses after harvest.

More than 525,000 fishers, aquaculture farmers and coastal residents are expected to benefit from higher incomes and better conditions across the sector, with women accounting for at least half of direct beneficiaries. Reducing post-harvest losses can help communities retain more value from their seafood, making these investments relevant to household earnings as well as the sustainable use of coastal resources. The three projects reflect the World Bank Group's broader focus on creating more and better jobs through stronger infrastructure, private sector development and investment.