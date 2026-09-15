Uruguay Secures $300 Million to Boost Investment and Better Jobs

Uruguay is looking to turn its economic stability into stronger business investment and better employment opportunities, with the World Bank approving US$300 million to support reforms covering trade, business financing and public finances. The financing will help the country address a central challenge: translating strong institutions and a stable economy into higher productivity and more opportunities for people to find quality work.

The operation, titled 'Strengthening Competitiveness, Private Investment, and Employment,' supports changes designed to make the economy more competitive and strengthen its ability to respond to financial pressures. For businesses, the reforms promise simpler trade procedures and wider access to financing; for workers, they place particular attention on improving access to formal employment for young people, women and vulnerable populations.

Opening More Doors for Businesses and Workers

The supported measures include ratification of the trade agreement with the European Union, simpler customs procedures and expanded financing options for businesses. These changes address practical conditions that influence whether companies can invest, reach customers and grow, with investment incentives being redirected toward projects that bring greater innovation into the economy.

Better employment outcomes are a central part of the reform package, particularly for people who face barriers to entering formal work. The focus goes beyond increasing investment alone, connecting efforts to improve competitiveness with the need for a more productive economy that generates quality jobs. World Bank Vice President for Latin America and the Caribbean Susana Cordeiro Guerra described Uruguay's stability and institutional strength as a foundation for this next stage of development.

Stronger Public Finances to Support Lasting Growth

Uruguay's economic strengths do not remove its exposure to international disruptions, a concern highlighted by Economy and Finance Minister Gabriel Oddone, who described stronger financial and fiscal resilience as a strategic priority for a small, open economy. He said the country's strong macroeconomic footing makes reforms that improve competitiveness at the business and market level an important next step.

The operation supports new rules governing public debt and the fiscal balance, greater autonomy for the Autonomous Fiscal Council and measures to reinforce the pension system's long-term sustainability. The reforms also incorporate international standards for taxing large multinational enterprises, bringing changes to the tax framework into a broader effort to strengthen public finances and support the country's capacity to manage future pressures.

Financing That Can Be Accessed When Shocks Hit

The US$300 million financing includes a Deferred Drawdown Option, giving Uruguay the ability to access liquidity rapidly in the event of economic shocks. This feature provides a financial cushion that can strengthen the government's response capacity and help it continue its reform programme during periods of disruption, linking immediate financial flexibility with longer-term economic priorities.

The operation carries a variable spread, a repayment period of 6.5 years and a 2.5-year grace period. Its combination of business reforms, employment measures and stronger fiscal safeguards supports Uruguay's push to make stability translate into tangible gains for companies and households, with higher productivity, increased investment and broader access to quality work at the centre of that effort.