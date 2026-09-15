UBS Battles for Affordable Banking with AT1 Bonds

Investors suggest UBS could save hundreds of millions annually if lawmakers back a proposal for using Additional Tier 1 (AT1) bonds, as Switzerland revises its banking laws post-Credit Suisse collapse. Though less costly than the government's Common Equity Tier 1 (CET1) plan, the parliamentary proposal is still under debate.

UBS has opposed Finance Minister Karin Keller-Sutter's suggestion of maintaining an additional $20 billion in CET1 capital for its overseas operations. A parliamentary compromise allows UBS to leverage $13 billion in AT1 bonds instead, a cheaper option despite the additional triggers, although it remains under deliberation in the Swiss legislature.

The proposal, if passed, offers UBS financial relief, reducing costs compared to full CET1 compliance. However, this compromise faces scrutiny, as Swiss regulators argue AT1 bonds are less secure than CET1 capital, sparking a broader discussion on financial safeguards and bank stability.