UBS Battles for Affordable Banking with AT1 Bonds

UBS is contending with Swiss lawmakers over banking law reforms that would allow it to utilize Additional Tier 1 (AT1) bonds, potentially saving hundreds of millions annually. This proposal contrasts with the government's costly plan for Common Equity Tier 1 capital, following Credit Suisse's collapse and AT1 bondholder losses.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 15-09-2026 17:23 IST | Created: 15-09-2026 17:23 IST
UBS Battles for Affordable Banking with AT1 Bonds
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Investors suggest UBS could save hundreds of millions annually if lawmakers back a proposal for using Additional Tier 1 (AT1) bonds, as Switzerland revises its banking laws post-Credit Suisse collapse. Though less costly than the government's Common Equity Tier 1 (CET1) plan, the parliamentary proposal is still under debate.

UBS has opposed Finance Minister Karin Keller-Sutter's suggestion of maintaining an additional $20 billion in CET1 capital for its overseas operations. A parliamentary compromise allows UBS to leverage $13 billion in AT1 bonds instead, a cheaper option despite the additional triggers, although it remains under deliberation in the Swiss legislature.

The proposal, if passed, offers UBS financial relief, reducing costs compared to full CET1 compliance. However, this compromise faces scrutiny, as Swiss regulators argue AT1 bonds are less secure than CET1 capital, sparking a broader discussion on financial safeguards and bank stability.

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