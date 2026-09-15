U.S. Treasury Eyes Global Factors Amid Rising Yields

U.S. Treasury Secretary Scott Bessent pointed to global factors as the cause for the recently observed rise in bond yields, stating he will meet with Chinese Vice Premier He Lifeng this weekend. This meeting precedes a pivotal discussion between President Donald Trump and Chinese President Xi Jinping slated for next week.

During a session initially focused on international finance reforms, lawmakers grilled Bessent on the state of financial markets, ongoing economic challenges, and the administration's actions against Iran. Protesters at the hearing called for an end to sanctions, disrupting proceedings momentarily.

Bessent acknowledged to reporters that the surge in U.S. 10-year Treasury yields reflects issues needing attention, including fiscal deficits. Despite buybacks aiming to stabilize these yields, bond market performance remains robust, underscoring administration credibility amid rising inflation and geopolitical tensions.