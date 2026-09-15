U.S. Treasury Secretary Addresses Rising Bond Yields Amid Global Challenges

Treasury Secretary Scott Bessent attributed rising U.S. bond yields to global issues without specifying causes. His comments came ahead of a House Financial Services Committee hearing. The session, disrupted by protests, discussed international finance and relations with Iran, with discussions planned with China on Iranian ties.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 15-09-2026 20:25 IST | Created: 15-09-2026 20:25 IST
U.S. Treasury Secretary Addresses Rising Bond Yields Amid Global Challenges
Scott Bessent

On Tuesday, U.S. Treasury Secretary Scott Bessent attributed the rise in U.S. bond yields to 'global issues,' though he did not specify what these issues were. He made the comments ahead of a congressional hearing focused on international finance.

The session was disrupted by protests demanding an end to sanctions on Iran, causing Bessent to repeatedly pause his opening remarks. Despite the interruptions, the hearing addressed key topics such as global bond yields and financial measures against Iran.

Bessent informed the committee that the U.S. administration has been having private talks with China regarding Iranian financial links. Additionally, discussions on Iran between President Donald Trump and China's President Xi Jinping are scheduled for a summit later this month.

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