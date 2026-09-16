South Korean Investors Caught in Fraud Frenzy: A Tale of Scams and Market Swings

In the first half of 2026, South Korean retail traders suffered losses of approximately $250 million due to fraudulent activities, as revealed by police data accessed by Reuters. Scammers took advantage of market fluctuations to deceive investors.

Authorities investigated over 3,500 stock tip chatroom-linked cases, with the amount of money involved soaring by nearly 20% compared to the previous year's period. The KOSPI, a leading stock benchmark, experienced significant volatility, losing 44% from its June 19 peak.

Experts warn that volatile markets are fertile ground for criminals, with inexperienced investors being prime targets. Police reported that fraudsters lured victims using fake endorsements from reputable financial analysts and influencers, charging hefty fees or soliciting investments directly.