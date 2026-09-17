Federal Reserve's Interest Rate Hike and Future Projections

The Federal Reserve, led by new chairman Kevin Warsh, raised interest rates, signaling further hikes to address persistent inflation. Despite President Trump's promises to lower prices, tariffs and the energy shock have kept inflation high. The Fed aims to align with its 2% inflation goal.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 17-09-2026 00:19 IST | Created: 17-09-2026 00:19 IST
Federal Reserve's Interest Rate Hike and Future Projections
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The Federal Reserve raised interest rates, signaling potential further increases, as inflation remains a pressing concern. Led by new chairman Kevin Warsh, the central bank aims to meet its 2% inflation target, despite President Trump's challenges in controlling prices.

The move comes amid persistent inflation, boosted by factors such as global tariffs and energy shocks. With 16 out of 18 policymakers expecting another rate hike, the Fed's actions indicate a shift in monetary policy under Warsh, who took office in May.

Although today's decision was anticipated, all eyes are on Warsh's next steps to address inflation. Market reactions have been mixed, with the dollar rising and bond yields fluctuating. As midterm elections approach, economic policy remains a critical issue for the Trump administration.

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