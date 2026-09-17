Wall Street Rollercoaster: Fed Hikes Interest Rates Amid Global Tensions

Wall Street saw significant fluctuations on Wednesday following the U.S. Federal Reserve's decision to raise its key interest rate for the first time in over three years, aimed at curbing persistent inflation driven by rising oil prices during the U.S.-Israeli conflict with Iran. The Fed emphasized the unanimous nature of its decision, signaling more potential hikes.

Key market players were eager to analyze comments from Fed Chair Kevin Warsh during the ongoing press conference for insights into the central bank's strategy. Despite inflationary pressures squeezing consumer affordability, robust retail sales data underscored ongoing consumer spending.

As geopolitical tensions in the Middle East escalated with Saudi and Iranian actions, oil prices experienced a dip due to Saudi Arabia's additional crude offerings through Oman. The tech-heavy Nasdaq outperformed, aided by semiconductor gains, while the energy sector lagged due to falling crude prices.