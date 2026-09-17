U.S. Retail Sales Rebound Amid Inflation Fears

U.S. retail sales saw a significant rise in August, as households increased their purchases across various goods sectors and spent more at restaurants and bars. This uptrend emphasizes the economy's resilience amid growing inflation concerns.

The Commerce Department’s report led economists to reevaluate their projections for GDP growth in the third quarter upwards. Despite consumer anxiety over high inflation rates, the retail sector portrayed a robust performance.

Higher gasoline prices and cautious spending behavior have been notable influences, although, with potential future pressures from elevated energy and food costs, consumer sentiment has shown signs of deterioration.