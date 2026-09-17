Google's Antitrust Blow: Judge Orders Corporate Reform Over Breakup

A federal judge ruled Google must relax its advertising rules and appoint an internal compliance monitor, rejecting the U.S. Department of Justice's call for a breakup of Google's ad technology monopoly. The decision, aimed at fostering competition, spares Google from dismantling part of its digital empire.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 17-09-2026 05:03 IST | Created: 17-09-2026 05:03 IST
Google's Antitrust Blow: Judge Orders Corporate Reform Over Breakup
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A federal judge has mandated that Google ease the regulations governing its online ad auctions and establish an internal antitrust compliance monitor. However, this comes short of the demanded dismantling of its advertising technology monopoly. U.S. District Judge Leonie Brinkema issued a comprehensive decision that suggests changes rather than division.

This landmark ruling arrives after Brinkema concluded earlier this year that Google maintained an unlawful monopoly in the online advertising technology sector. She emphasized the need for modifications in Google's business practices to introduce competition into the advertising technology market and to prevent re-engagement in anti-competitive behavior.

In response, Google expressed disagreement with the liability ruling and has opted to appeal, arguing that divestiture would complicate efforts for small businesses to reach their audience. Judge Brinkema's decision reflects the necessity of competitive reform, favoring structural changes over the breakup previously sought by authorities.

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