U.S. Eases Trucking Regulations Amid Fuel Crisis

The U.S. Transportation Department announced a 90-day waiver temporarily relaxing the hours-of-service rules for truck drivers transporting gasoline and diesel due to supply chain issues and rising fuel costs.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 17-09-2026 06:28 IST | Created: 17-09-2026 06:28 IST
U.S. Eases Trucking Regulations Amid Fuel Crisis

The U.S. Transportation Department has issued a temporary waiver to relax rules governing the hours-of-service for truck drivers transporting gasoline and diesel. This move comes amid concerns about supply chain disruptions and record-high fuel prices.

U.S. Transportation Secretary Sean Duffy highlighted the impact of geopolitical tensions on fuel supply, necessitating the waiver to ensure timely deliveries. The decision allows drivers to extend their operating hours from 14 to 16 within a 24-hour period, provided they adhere to mandatory rest breaks.

As the global diesel supply tightens, exacerbated by international conflicts and refinement capacity shortages, the department aims to alleviate transport cost pressures. Notably, some regulatory exceptions remain, like the exclusion of carriers with conditional safety ratings and provisions for drivers needing immediate rest.

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