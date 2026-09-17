Seoul's Investment Plans in US: A Procedural Delay

South Korea's strategic investment plans in the United States have been postponed, as disclosed by Foreign Minister Cho Hyun on Thursday. The delay arises from the need for further clarification of procedural issues related to the trade agreement with Washington.

Cho Hyun addressed the issue at the airport in South Korea, moments before his departure to the United States, where he is scheduled to meet U.S. State Secretary Marco Rubio. This meeting is expected to play a crucial role in accelerating the investment agenda.

The extent and specifics of the procedural matters causing the delay remain undisclosed, leaving stakeholders awaiting further details from the ongoing negotiations between the two nations.