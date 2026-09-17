North Korea's Nuclear Ambitions Intensify Amid U.S. Arms Buildup
North Korea's Vice Defence Minister, Kim Kang Il, emphasized the necessity of strengthening the country's nuclear capabilities in response to U.S. military developments. Speaking at China's Xiangshan Forum, Kim asserted that North Korea would persist in enhancing its nuclear deterrent power amid ongoing geopolitical tensions.
North Korea's Vice Defence Minister, Kim Kang Il, has strongly criticized the recent U.S. arms buildup, stating that it justifies North Korea's commitment to expanding its nuclear capabilities.
During his address at China's Xiangshan security forum, Kim articulated that the North Korean government is determined to bolster its self-defensive nuclear deterrent in light of the perceived threats from U.S. military enhancements.
The remarks reflect the ongoing tensions in the region, with North Korea unwavering in its pursuit of nuclear fortification despite international pressures to de-escalate.