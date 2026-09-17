Russian Air Strikes Rock Kyiv and Odesa

Air strikes by Russia injured 13 people and damaged buildings in Kyiv and Odesa. In Kyiv, 10 people were wounded, with debris hitting warehouses and a petrol station. A child was among the injured when a 19-storey building was hit in Odesa. Explosions were heard throughout Kyiv.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 17-09-2026 06:48 IST | Created: 17-09-2026 06:48 IST
Russian Air Strikes Rock Kyiv and Odesa
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In a wave of early morning aggression, Russian air strikes have left 13 people injured and caused extensive damage to buildings within the Ukrainian capital, Kyiv, and the Black Sea port of Odesa. The attacks were reported on the Telegram messaging app by local officials.

In Kyiv, 10 individuals sustained injuries amidst falling debris that also struck warehouses and a petrol station, according to city authorities. Mayor Vitali Klitschko highlighted that ordinary residential structures were not spared in this latest assault, adding to the growing list of frequent targets.

Turning south to Odesa, local authorities confirmed on Telegram that a 19-storey apartment building was struck, injuring three people, including a child. Explosions echoed throughout Kyiv, as a Reuters witness reported from the scene.

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