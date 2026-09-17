Russian Air Strikes Rock Kyiv and Odesa

In a wave of early morning aggression, Russian air strikes have left 13 people injured and caused extensive damage to buildings within the Ukrainian capital, Kyiv, and the Black Sea port of Odesa. The attacks were reported on the Telegram messaging app by local officials.

In Kyiv, 10 individuals sustained injuries amidst falling debris that also struck warehouses and a petrol station, according to city authorities. Mayor Vitali Klitschko highlighted that ordinary residential structures were not spared in this latest assault, adding to the growing list of frequent targets.

Turning south to Odesa, local authorities confirmed on Telegram that a 19-storey apartment building was struck, injuring three people, including a child. Explosions echoed throughout Kyiv, as a Reuters witness reported from the scene.