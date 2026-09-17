Steve Smith's Redemption: A Journey from Scandal to Success

Former Australian cricket captain Steve Smith reflects on the 2018 ball-tampering scandal, describing the traumatic experience and its aftermath. Despite the harsh punishment, he has grown as a player and person. Smith is eager to return to South Africa, where the three-match test series begins soon.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 17-09-2026 06:40 IST | Created: 17-09-2026 06:40 IST
Steve Smith's Redemption: A Journey from Scandal to Success
Steve Smith

Former Australia captain Steve Smith has opened up about the distressing aftermath of the 2018 ball-tampering scandal, stating he felt 'thrown to the wolves' during the ordeal. His removal as captain and a year-long ban after roughing up the ball with sandpaper at Newlands caused a global frenzy.

Amid intense media scrutiny upon his return from South Africa, Smith broke down emotionally at Sydney's Kingsford-Smith airport. Recalling his experience, Smith, now 37, admitted he was unprepared and unsupported at the time, but has since grown personally and professionally.

Smith rejoined the Australian team in 2019, making significant contributions in the World Cup and Ashes series. As he gears up for the upcoming test series in South Africa, Smith expressed excitement over his evolution, describing himself as more mature and composed.

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