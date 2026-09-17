Steve Smith's Redemption: A Journey from Scandal to Success

Former Australia captain Steve Smith has opened up about the distressing aftermath of the 2018 ball-tampering scandal, stating he felt 'thrown to the wolves' during the ordeal. His removal as captain and a year-long ban after roughing up the ball with sandpaper at Newlands caused a global frenzy.

Amid intense media scrutiny upon his return from South Africa, Smith broke down emotionally at Sydney's Kingsford-Smith airport. Recalling his experience, Smith, now 37, admitted he was unprepared and unsupported at the time, but has since grown personally and professionally.

Smith rejoined the Australian team in 2019, making significant contributions in the World Cup and Ashes series. As he gears up for the upcoming test series in South Africa, Smith expressed excitement over his evolution, describing himself as more mature and composed.