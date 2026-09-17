Rescue Mission: Capsized Indonesian Ship Recovery Efforts
Indonesian rescuers plan to upend and salvage a capsized passenger ship in the Java Sea, unsuccessful in all attempts so far due to adverse weather. The Virgo Transport 8 was carrying 243 passengers, of which 129 remain missing. Current weather conditions pose significant challenges to the rescue operation.
Indonesian rescuers are making efforts to recover a capsized passenger ship, Virgo Transport 8, which overturned in the Java Sea, leaving 129 people missing and six dead. The ship was en route from Surabaya to Banjarmasin when it met severe weather conditions early Sunday.
The national rescue agency and Indonesian Navy plan to right the overturned ship on Thursday, a decision announced by the agency's chief, Mohammad Syafii. The operation involves assessing necessary equipment for salvaging and involves consultation with local and international experts.
Persistent strong currents halted underwater searches, and evidence gathered will support the National Transportation Safety Committee’s investigation. Air and sea surface searches continue to look for the missing individuals as the ship remains displaced by nearly 450 meters from its capsizing site.