Escalation of Attacks on Ukrainian Railways by Russia

Russia has intensified its assaults on Ukrainian railway infrastructure, hitting significant numbers of passenger wagons, locomotives, and stations this year. The state rail operator reported 1,700 railway facilities targeted since January. Comparatively, 1,206 were attacked last year, and 842 in 2024. This marks a significant escalation in aggression.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 16-09-2026 13:26 IST | Created: 16-09-2026 13:26 IST
Escalation of Attacks on Ukrainian Railways by Russia
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Amid escalating tensions, Russia has ramped up its onslaught against Ukrainian railway infrastructure. The state rail operator reported on Wednesday that 120 passenger wagons, 304 locomotives, and 43 railway stations have been targeted this year.

The situation reflects a pronounced uptick in aggression, as the operator confirmed a total of 1,700 railway facilities have come under attack since the start of the year.

These latest figures surpass last year's 1,206 affected facilities and show a sharp increase from the 842 hit in 2024, signaling an intensifying campaign against Ukraine's railway system.

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