Escalation of Attacks on Ukrainian Railways by Russia

Amid escalating tensions, Russia has ramped up its onslaught against Ukrainian railway infrastructure. The state rail operator reported on Wednesday that 120 passenger wagons, 304 locomotives, and 43 railway stations have been targeted this year.

The situation reflects a pronounced uptick in aggression, as the operator confirmed a total of 1,700 railway facilities have come under attack since the start of the year.

These latest figures surpass last year's 1,206 affected facilities and show a sharp increase from the 842 hit in 2024, signaling an intensifying campaign against Ukraine's railway system.