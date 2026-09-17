Turkey's Capital Markets Board Approves Liquidation of Sanctioned Funds

Turkey's Capital Markets Board has sanctioned the liquidation of six funds managed by Golden Global Portfoy, following U.S. sanctions related to Iran. The U.S. Treasury sanctioned Golden Global Yatirim Bankasi and subsidiaries. The bank is now under state-appointed management due to a 99.98% stake takeover.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 17-09-2026 09:48 IST | Created: 17-09-2026 09:48 IST
Turkey's Capital Markets Board Approves Liquidation of Sanctioned Funds

In a significant regulatory move, Turkey's Capital Markets Board has green-lighted the liquidation of six funds managed by Golden Global Portfoy. This decision follows stringent U.S. sanctions imposed on entities linked to the group for Iran-related activities. The impacted funds range from short-term lease certificates to venture capital investment funds.

Earlier this month, the U.S. Treasury Department introduced sanctions on Golden Global Yatirim Bankasi along with its subsidiaries. This step is part of a broader strategy by the Trump administration to amplify economic pressure on Iran. The sanctions led to a swift response from Turkish authorities.

On Wednesday, the Savings Deposit Insurance Fund assumed control of a 99.98% stake in Golden Global Yatirim Bankasi, which was originally held by three shareholders. This transfer effectively places the bank under state management, marking a pivotal move in light of recent economic sanctions.

TRENDING

1
Nissan's Hybrid Investment: A Boost for UK's Auto Industry

Nissan's Hybrid Investment: A Boost for UK's Auto Industry

Global
2
New Horizons in Trade: New Zealand-India Agreement Finalized

New Horizons in Trade: New Zealand-India Agreement Finalized

Global
3
MoonPay X Games: Revolutionizing Action Sports with Winter League Debut

MoonPay X Games: Revolutionizing Action Sports with Winter League Debut

Global
4
Intercepting Danger: Saudi Air Defences Protect Holy Mecca

Intercepting Danger: Saudi Air Defences Protect Holy Mecca

Global

PERSPECTIVES AND INSIGHTS

Lower Carbon Intensity, Uncertain Pathways: The Smart City Climate Challenge

Ocean Climate Patterns Could Flag Food Price Shifts Before They Hit

From Tariffs to Trade: How Deeper AfCFTA Integration Could Reshape Africa’s Economic Future

Satellites and AI Could Transform How Governments Track Air Pollution and Protect Public Health

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback

Use this form for editorial or site feedback. We usually reply within 2 to 3 working days.

By submitting, you agree that we may use your email address to respond.

Subscribe to our Newsletter  

STANDARDS & POLICIES

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse
Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2026