Bollywood, Weather, and the Cricket Pitch Controversy

Leicestershire has been penalized 27 points due to subpar pitch conditions during a recent match against Glamorgan, attributed to a Bollywood film shoot and extreme heat.

The match referee criticized the pitch for its uneven bounce, resulting in an uncomfortable batting experience. As a result, the Cricket Discipline Panel decided to deduct 19 points from Leicestershire's win, leaving them at the bottom of the rankings.

The judgment reflected the challenges faced by the head groundsman, Callum Lewin, who cited uncontrollable circumstances, including an unexpected Bollywood event that limited pitch maintenance. Leicestershire is now evaluating its options following an additional fine and sanctions.